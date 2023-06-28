As the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 20-year leap, makers are introducing all the new faces in the show and the next generation will be played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. They spoke about their roles and joining the show. Pavitra Rishta actor Shakti Arora, who essays the role of Ishaan shared, "I treat every show like it is my debut show; excitement and jitters go hand in hand with every new show I venture into. The first season of the show has been showered with immense love, and we hope to receive the same amount of admiration and appreciation from the audience." Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Bids Farewell to the Show After Two and a Half Years – Here’s Why.

"What makes it even more special is being introduced by Legendary and evergreen actress Rekhaji, whom I have always admired and adored. It becomes more special and sentimental," he added. On the other hand, Bhavika Sharma, who will be playing Savi shared her excitement, saying, "I am very excited and grateful, but at the same time nervous because 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' already holds a legacy with itself; The show has set a benchmark, and we really hope to reach that height. We have mixed emotions with a touch of nervousness and happiness." Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Rekha Introduces Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh As New Leads of the Show (Watch Video).

Before the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein showed a love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma. Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus.