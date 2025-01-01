Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines for various reasons lately. From the show planning a generation leap to some of its actors abruptly quitting, it has been a topic of constant discussion among its viewers. Well, netizens were pretty scared if the Bhavika Sharma-Hitesh Bhardwaj show was going off-air or not. Earlier reports suggested that makers will introduce a generation leap. But, now things are getting clearer and the audience can feel happy. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Ankita Khare Aka Harini Quits Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Star Plus Show – Reports.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Makers Deny Off-Air Rumours, Announce New Cast and Storyline

As per India Forums, the sources said, "Yes, the news of the show taking a leap is true, we are planning to take a leap. However, it will not be a generation leap. It will be an altogether new story with a new cast, we will not be continuing the story with Savi further." The source also addressed the speculations about the show going off-air. Addressing these rumours, a source close to the production clarified the situation. They confirmed that the show would indeed leap. The response was clear: "Why would it go off air? With a TRP like 2.3? Why would the makers do this? All this news is being spread by people whose recommendations for the new leads are rejected. We are not doing anything of this sort, this is false." 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin': Netizens Go Gaga Over Cute Chemistry Between Rajat and Savi! (Watch Videos).

The second generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin introduced Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the lead pair. However, the show has continued to be a hot topic among fans, especially with rumours swirling about its future. Speculation about the show leaping or even going off-air has caused much chatter, leaving viewers curious about what lies ahead.

