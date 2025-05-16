StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The popular daily soap, which once performed exceptionally well, has recently seen a steady drop in its ratings. Due to the low TRPs of recent episodes, the makers decided to introduce some major changes in the storyline. Vaibhav Hankare, who played Tejaswini, has left the show. On the other hand, Bhavika Sharma has returned to GHKKPM as ACP Savi Thakkar. Amid this, a recent report has revealed that Sanam Johar is also leaving the show. ‘False News’: Kushal Tandon DENIES Reports of Auditioning for Star Plus’ ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ for Lead Role After Generation Leap (View Post).

Sanam Johar To Quit ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’?

According to a report in ETimes, Sanam Johar, who essayed the role of Ruturaj, is set to exit the show. The source revealed that after the planned change,s the actor's character has no scope in the story. "There are new tracks getting introduced in the show with Savi's character returning. Ruturaj's shall not be a part of the track further," the source revealed.

Sanam Johar in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

Talking about his television debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in 2025, Sanam Johar told the Times of India, "It is my TV debut in fiction. Yes, it comes as a responsibility to take forward the legacy of the show. I feel my utmost loyalty will be the key, I will be true to my character. I will try to bring as much to the table and I'm really looking forward to it."

In January 2025, GHKKPM introduced Sanam Johar, Param Singh, and Vaibhavi Hankare as the leads after the show underwent a generational leap. While Vaibhavi Hankare has already left the show, recent reports about Sana Johar quitting have also left fans disappointed.

