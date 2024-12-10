Los Angeles [US], December 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over as nominations for Golden Globes 2025 have been announced. And guess what? 'Emilia Perez' has dominated the list.

As per Variety, Jacques Audiard's charming drug cartel musical has scored 10 nominations. It's up for best motion picture - musical or comedy, director for Audiard, supporting actress for Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, actress for Karla Sofia Gascon, screenplay, original score and more.

Not far behind is Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist," a sweeping A24 drama about the trials of a Hungarian architect under the thumb of an enigmatic art patron. In addition to nabbing a nod for best motion picture - drama, stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones both scored acting nominations and Guy Pearce took one for supporting. The project was also recognized in score and screenplay categories. That's seven total, one more than the haul from another leading contender, Focus Features' "Conclave."

Its star Ralph Fiennes earned a Best Actor in a Drama nomination for his portrayal of a conflicted priest overseeing a papal election crawling with sabotage and subplots. His co-star Isabella Rossellini received supporting actress recognition, with the film fetching score, screenplay and best picture nods.

According to Variety, the year was also strong in double (and triple!) nominees. Sebastian Stan is nominated for Best Actor in a motion picture in both Comedy/Musical ("A Different Man") and Drama ("The Apprentice"). Kate Winslet was recognised as lead Actress in Drama for the biopic "Lee" and as a limited series actress for HBO's "The Regime." Selena Gomez received nominations for her performances in Emilia Perez and television series - musical or comedy for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." Audiard of "Emilia Perez" received nominations for directing, screenwriting and his contributions to the original song "El Mal."

Speaking of TV projects, "The Bear" is at the top with 5 nominations. "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shogun" earned four nominations each, with Netflix's buzzy new rom-com "Nobody Wants This" making a surprise entry with acting and series nods. Newcomers like "Baby Reindeer," "Disclaimer" and "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" took home three nominations apiece.

Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Golden Globes, and Emmy-winning producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are set to serve as showrunners, for the second year in a row. It was previously announced that Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognises TV excellence. Both Glaser and Danson also received nominations on Monday morning.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

THE BRUTALIST (A24)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (Searchlight Pictures)

CONCLAVE (Focus Features)

DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros. Pictures)

NICKEL BOYS (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

SEPTEMBER 5 (Paramount Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANORA (NEON)

CHALLENGERS (Amazon MGM Studios)

EMILIA PEREZ (Netflix)

A REAL PAIN (Searchlight Pictures)

THE SUBSTANCE (MUBI)

WICKED (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

FLOW (Sideshow / Janus Films)

INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (IFC Films)

MOANA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL (Netflix)

THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

ALIEN: ROMULUS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (Warner Bros. Pictures)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

GLADIATOR II (Paramount Pictures)

INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

TWISTERS (Universal Pictures)

WICKED (Universal Pictures)

THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Sideshow / Janus Films) - USA / FRANCE / INDIA

EMILIA PEREZ (Netflix) - FRANCE

THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE (MUBI) - POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK

I'M STILL HERE (Sony Pictures Classics) - BRAZIL

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (NEON) - USA / GERMANY

VERMIGLIO (Sideshow / Janus Films) - ITALY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

PAMELA ANDERSON (THE LAST SHOWGIRL)

ANGELINA JOLIE (MARIA)

NICOLE KIDMAN (BABYGIRL)

TILDA SWINTON (THE ROOM NEXT DOOR)

FERNANDA TORRES (I'M STILL HERE)

KATE WINSLET (LEE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

ADRIEN BRODY (THE BRUTALIST)

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

DANIEL CRAIG (QUEER)

COLMAN DOMINGO (SING SING)

RALPH FIENNES (CONCLAVE)

SEBASTIAN STAN (THE APPRENTICE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

AMY ADAMS (NIGHTBITCH)

CYNTHIA ERIVO (WICKED)

KARLA SOFIA GASCON (EMILIA PEREZ)

MIKEY MADISON (ANORA)

DEMI MOORE (THE SUBSTANCE)

ZENDAYA (CHALLENGERS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

HUGH GRANT (HERETIC)

GABRIEL LABELLE (SATURDAY NIGHT)

JESSE PLEMONS (KINDS OF KINDNESS)

GLEN POWELL (HIT MAN)

SEBASTIAN STAN (A DIFFERENT MAN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

SELENA GOMEZ (EMILIA PEREZ)

ARIANA GRANDE (WICKED)

FELICITY JONES (THE BRUTALIST)

MARGARET QUALLEY (THE SUBSTANCE)

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI (CONCLAVE)

ZOE SALDANA (EMILIA PEREZ)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

YURA BORISOV (ANORA)

KIERAN CULKIN (A REAL PAIN)

EDWARD NORTON (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

GUY PEARCE (THE BRUTALIST)

JEREMY STRONG (THE APPRENTICE)

DENZEL WASHINGTON (GLADIATOR II)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PEREZ)

SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

EDWARD BERGER (CONCLAVE)

BRADY CORBET (THE BRUTALIST)

CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

PAYAL KAPADIA (ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PEREZ)

SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

BRADY CORBET, MONA FASTVOLD (THE BRUTALIST)

JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

PETER STRAUGHAN (CONCLAVE)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

VOLKER BERTELMANN (CONCLAVE)

DANIEL BLUMBERG (THE BRUTALIST)

KRIS BOWERS (THE WILD ROBOT)

CLEMENT DUCOL, CAMILLE (EMILIA PEREZ)

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS (CHALLENGERS)

HANS ZIMMER (DUNE: PART TWO)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

"BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY" -- THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

"COMPRESS / REPRESS" -- CHALLENGERS

Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

"EL MAL" -- EMILIA PEREZ

Music & Lyrics by: Clement Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

"FORBIDDEN ROAD" -- BETTER MAN

Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

"KISS THE SKY" -- THE WILD ROBOT

Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael

Pollack, Ali Tamposi

"MI CAMINO" -- EMILIA PEREZ

Music & Lyrics by: Clement Ducol, Camille

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)

SHOGUN (FX/HULU)

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

THE BEAR (FX/HULU)

THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)

HACKS (HBO | MAX)

NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)

DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)

MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)

THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)

RIPLEY (NETFLIX)

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)

EMMA D'ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)

MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)

KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)

ANNA SAWAI (SHOGUN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)

GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)

EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)

HIROYUKI SANADA (SHOGUN)

BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)

SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)

JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)

SOFIA VERGARA (GRISELDA)

NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)

KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)

RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)

KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)

COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)

ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

LIZA COLON-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)

JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)

ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT) (ANI)

