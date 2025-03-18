Washington DC [US], March 18 (ANI): Six-time Grammy winner musician James Taylor's songs are set to feature in a project entitled 'Fire & Rain', which is written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

It will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

Also Read | 'Adolescence' Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper's Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the show is in the early development stages, and a production timeline has not yet been announced. Gail Berman, Sam Feldman, Michael Gorfaine and Broadway theatre owner Jimmy Nederlander will be bankrolling the project.

It will be in association with Frank Marshall and Jere Harris.

Also Read | 'Chhaava Movie Sparked Anger Against Aurangzeb': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks on Nagpur Violence in Assembly, Says 'Won't Spare Anyone Indulging in Riots’.

The title for the show comes from Taylor's well-known song, "Fire and Rain," which was released in 1970 from his second album, Sweet Baby James.

It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, whose hit songs include 'You've Got a Friend' and 'Sweet Baby James,' has not previously had his catalogue used in a major theatrical production, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

However, two selections from his album Flag were featured in the musical Working.

Pulitzer winner Letts wrote the acclaimed play, August: Osage County, in addition to Killer Joe, Bug, which all have been adapted into film, and Superior Donuts, which was adapted in TV series.

He has also won a Tony Award for his portrayal of George in the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and has been seen on screen in films such as Lady Bird, Little Women, The Post and most recently in Saturday Night, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Cromer, he directed Bug and Man from Nebraska, as well as the 2009 Off-Broadway revival of Our Town, and The Band's Visit on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award for best direction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is currently directing Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)