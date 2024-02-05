Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): All eyes were on pop singer Miley Cyrus when she made her appearance on the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest musical night - the Grammys.

The 'Angels Like You' hitmaker arrived at the ceremony wearing a bold golden dress. She paired the gold metal mesh dress with matching metal panties and gold heels.

Miley teased her hair into a voluminous curled style that was swept back from her face.

Grammys 2024 might become special for Miley as she could take home her first trophy from the musical awards show ever. She has been scoring huge wins on the charts for more than 15 years, but somehow, she's never won a Grammy.

This year she received six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation and three nods for "Flowers" -- Best Pop Solo Performance, record of the year and song of the year. Now it is to be seen if she wins the coveted trophy or not.

Miley is also set for her first live performance of her hit single 'Flowers' at the ceremony, which is being held in Los Angeles. (ANI)

