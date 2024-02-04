Celebrity Cricket League is all set for its tenth season, launching the promo on the iconic Burj Khalifa with a magnificent spectacle in Dubai on February 2. Kichcha Sudeep expressed his excitement: "Seeing myself on the Burj Khalifa as a cricketer is special and unforgettable. This is a massive statement from CCL that we are bigger than ever." Kiccha Sudeep Sends Legal Notice to MN Kumar and MN Suresh Citing Defamation, Seeks Rs 10 Crores and an Apology.

Sonu Sood also shared his thoughts: "Being alongside superstars representing eight vibrant film industries of our great nation, standing together in front of the world's tallest iconic structure, watching the launch of something the whole of India passionately loves is an amazing experience. This happens only at CCL, and my team will make CCL a remarkable edition this year."

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder and Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, emphasised, "CCL is always powerful and entertaining from Day One, and seeing the league grow every year is a reflection of the passion of all actors playing cricket in CCL, on par with their busy schedules. When we say CCL Season 10 is bigger than ever in 2024, we mean it."

The grand league begins on February 23rd in Sharjah and runs for three weekends in India, featuring 20 action-packed and entertaining matches. CCL Season 10 will showcase over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes; Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes; Sohail Khan, the owner of Mumbai Heroes; Venkatesh, the brand ambassador of Telugu Warriors; Akhil Akkineni, captain of Telugu Warriors; Arya, captain of Chennai Rhinos; Sudeep, captain of Karnataka Bulldozers; Mohanlal, co-owner of Kerala Strikers; Indrajith, captain of Kerala Strikers; Manoj Tiwari, captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs; Sonu Sood, captain of Punjab De Sher; and Boney Kapoor, owner of Bengal Tigers, along with team captain Jissu Sengupta. The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5, JioCinema, and multiple regional channels.