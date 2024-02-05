Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa never leaves a chance to enthrall her fans. Grammy Awards 2024 is no exception.

The 'Levitating' hitmaker opened the 66th edition of the musical gala with her act. She teased the audience with her unreleased song 'Training Season' before launching into the lead single, 'Houdini'.

The performance featured a spinning contraption of mirrors which complements the song's official video.

Clips from her performance have surfaced online, leaving fans excited.

"Woah... love her energy," a social media user commented.

"What a performance," another one wrote.

At the Grammys 2024, Dua was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for 'Dance the Night' from 'Barbie' movie. (ANI)

