Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Hollywood star Jon Hamm-led animated comedy 'Grimsburg' has given out an early season 2 renewal by Fox way before the show even premiered.

During a MIPCOM panel discussion led by Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, Michael Thorn, head of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, made the announcement.

Also Read | Freida Pinto Birthday: 7 Times She Set the Red Carpet on Fire! (View Pics).

According to Variety, "Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner," Thorn said.

"Of course, having Jon Hamm's talent and star power front and centre is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we're seeing with 'Grimsburg' - from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts - makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand."

Also Read | Harrison Ford Boards Marvel's 'Captain America: New World Order' and ‘Thunderbolts’ As Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross Replacing Late William Hurt.

As per the reports of Variety, the premiere date for 'Grimsburg' is currently unknown, although 2023 is the anticipated year of the program's debut. Marvin Flute (Hamm), portrayed as "perhaps the greatest detective ever to apprehend a cannibal clown and accurately identify a mid-century modern armoire," is at the story's core. However, he has yet to solve his puzzle of himself. In order to accomplish this, he must go back to Grimsburg, where everyone has a secret or two, and earn the respect of his fellow detectives, his vicious ex-wife, and his charmingly unstable kid.

According to Variety, Grimsburg is the most recent Fox animated programme to receive an early Season 2 renewal, joining 'Krapopolis,' a Dan Harmon series, in obtaining a renewal before its debut. The production companies behind 'Grimsburg' and 'Krapopolis' are Bento Box and Fox, respectively. At MIPCOM Cannes, Fox Entertainment Global, the company that sells programming for FOX, will present both series to foreign programme buyers.

'Grimsburg' was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, who also act as co-executive producers. The executive producer and showrunner is Chadd Gindin. Along with acting, Hamm also executive produces. Along with Connie Tavel, The Jackal Group's Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady executive produce. The studio is Bento Box. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)