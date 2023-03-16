New York, Mar 16 (PTI) Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer "Gulmohar" and Shefali Shah's "The Three of Us" will be among the highlights of this year's New York Indian Film Festival that will showcase and celebrate new Indian cinema that resonates with global audiences.

The 2023 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) will run from May 11-14 and will screen more than 20 features, documentaries and shorts.

The highlight of this year's festival, considered North America's longest running and most prestigious Indian film festival, includes a special New York screening of Rahul Chittella's critically acclaimed film "Gulmohar".

Avinash Arun's "The Three of Us", also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire will open the festival here while Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin-starrer "Goldfish" directed by Pushan Kripalani will bring down the curtain on the gala.

Tagore, Bajpayee, Koechlin and Shah will make appearances at the festival.

“As we celebrate the 23rd year of the New York Indian Film Festival, we are thrilled to witness the global recognition of Indian cinema with not just one, but three Indian films being acknowledged at the Oscars,” said Suman Gollamudi, executive director for the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) which runs NYIFF, in a statement.

“This milestone highlights the incredible talent and diversity of Indian cinema, and we are honoured to showcase some of the best works of Indian filmmakers to our audience. We are committed to providing a platform for independent voices and stories that captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide, and we look forward to another year of celebrating the rich culture and cinematic heritage of India,” she added.

"The Elephant Whisperers", directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short while "Naatu Naatu" -- hit Telugu track from "RRR" -- composed by MM Keeravaani with lyrics by Chandrabose won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Shaunak Sen-directed "All That Breathes" was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards, which concluded Sunday night.

NYIFF Festival Director Aseem Chhabra said this year's festival, returning to a physical format after going virtual due to the pandemic, will celebrate new Indian cinema.

"The mission of NYIFF has and will always be to elevate the very best filmmakers and storytellers featuring India and its culture,” Chhabra added.

IAAC Chairman Dr Nirmal Mattoo said the organisation remains committed to its mission of promoting Indian art and culture through a variety of initiatives and programmes.

"We are proud to serve as a platform for artists, scholars, and practitioners to share their talents and insights with audiences across the United States and beyond. We are excited to continue expanding our reach and impact in the years to come," he said.

“At IAAC, we value our classical arts that are rooted deeply in our civilization, and we believe in nurturing and celebrating them joyfully. Through the New York Indian Film Festival, we strive to showcase not only the latest trends in Indian cinema but also the timeless traditions that have enriched our culture for centuries,” added IAAC Vice Chairman Rakesh Kaul.

