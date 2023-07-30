Makers of the upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs on Sunday unveiled a new motion poster of actor RajKummar Rao. Taking to Instagram, filmmakers Raj and DK shared the motion poster which they caption, "Coming with swag, style and umm… a spanner! Introducing Paana Tipu! @rajkummar_rao Guns & Gulaabs Trailer in 3 days!!". The motion poster introduces RajKummar’s character as Paana Tipu. Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav’s Netflix Series Trailer to Release On THIS DATE.

Soon after the makers unveiled the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Excited main Edda,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Supperbbb.” Makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the series on August 2. Pulling off a casting coup, Guns and Gulaabs is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Guns & Gulaabs Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav Promise 'Cinemascope' Thrills in Raj & DK's Netflix Series.

From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen as gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets. Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the series. The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying but at beating someone. He is seen talking about one's dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. Seemed like he is playing a thug in the project. Helmed by Raj & DK, Guns and Gulaabs will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on August 18.