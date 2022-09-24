At TUDUM 2022, Dulquer Salmaan gave us the first glimpse of his upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj & DK. True to the directorial duo's earlier works, the series set in the '90s promises brutal action, rustic tone, snappy dialogues and black humour, with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also playing the leads. Guns And Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan All Set To Make His OTT Debut With Raj & DK’s Netflix Series; Check Out His First Look.

Watch the teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)