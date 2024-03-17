Bathinda (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Famous Punjabi singer, Gurdas Maan, recently visited the residence of the late Sidhu Moose Wala to extend congratulations to his parents following the birth of a baby boy on Sunday, nearly two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

While speaking to the media, Maan said, "Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on."

Also Read | LFW X FDCI: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Illuminate the Ramp With Golden Glamour As They Walk Together in Style (Watch Video).

"I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today," he added.

Moosewala's father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Gives Befitting Response to Those Saying Language Will Be a 'Barrier' When Performing With Ed Sheeran.

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," his post shared on Facebook read.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58 and even requested everyone not to believe rumours.

According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent in vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)