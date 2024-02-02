Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to bring back the nostalgia with a Khattaa-Meetha twist in the song 'Ishare Tere' from his debut movie 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'. The makers unveiled the teaser on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa treated fans with glimpse of the song and captioned the post, "Bringing back the nostalgia with a Khattaa-Meetha twist, get ready for #IshareTere song dropping tomorrow #KuchKhattaaHoJaay in cinemas on 16th February 2024."

The heart-pumping song adds the perfect blend of comedy and romance to the film.

The official song launch is set to take place tomorrow (February 3) in Chandigarh.

The film is touted to be a rom-com and also stars Anupam Kher and Saiee M Manjrekar.

The film is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia. It marks Guru's acting debut.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a groovy party number 'Bottley Kholo' which received good responses from the audience.

'Bottley Kholo', the song is a peppy number filled with bling. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog Loc.

This PAN India releases in theaters on February 16. (ANI)

