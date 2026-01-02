Washington DC [US], January 2 (ANI): Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the controversy surrounding 'Shakespeare in Love' winning Best Picture over 'Saving Private Ryan' at the 71st Academy Awards, a decision that remains one of the most debated moments in Oscar history, according to People.

Speaking on The Awardist podcast, Paltrow, 53, reflected on the 1998-1999 awards season, which saw her win the Oscar for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love. The film also claimed the Best Picture award, defeating Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg is also Paltrow's godfather.

Also Read | Will Smith Sued by Violinist Over Alleged Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination During 2025 Tour - Reports.

When asked whether she had ever discussed the outcome with Spielberg, Paltrow said, "Well, it was so funny because Steven won for director and I won Best Actress. And Steven has been at this rodeo for a very long time, and even 25 years ago had already been at the rodeo a very long time."

She added that she does not place excessive weight on awards, noting that many deserving works go unrecognised."We never know why one thing wins over the next," she said.

Also Read | Stranger Things Universe: Is Stranger Things Season 6 Happening? Duffer Brothers Confirm Series Finale As New Spin-Offs and Animated Series Take Over.

Referring to the 2017 Oscars mix-up, when Moonlight won Best Picture after La La Land was mistakenly announced, Paltrow said, "You know what? Both of those could have won."

She added that awards also serve a commercial function within the film industry. "I think awards are designed, yes, to acknowledge people's amazing achievements, but it's also a monetisation tool for a broader industry," she said. "Even being in the conversation is an honour."

Paltrow further reflected on how art often invites debate. "I think there's always discourse around what people like and don't like because art is subjective. That's the point of it," she said.

Shakespeare in Love later became known for one of the most controversial Oscar campaigns in Hollywood history, with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein accused of employing aggressive tactics to influence awards voting. In 2017, Vanity Fair wrote that Weinstein's campaign changed how Oscar races were run, adding that revisiting the 1999 ceremony after the revelations about him made the campaign deeply troubling, according to People.

Paltrow said she now keeps her Oscar on display, after previously storing it away. "I think I had a bit of healing to do, in terms of how I held that, everything that happened, and happened after," she said, calling the experience "a lot to metabolise."

The Marty Supreme star also shared that she recently rewatched Shakespeare in Love and gained a renewed appreciation for the film. "It took 25 years to come to terms with it," she said, adding that the moment was "pivotal" in her life. "I think it was just a lot to hold as a 26-year-old," according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)