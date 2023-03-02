Model Hailey Bieber's birthday wish for her husband Justin Bieber is all about pure love. Taking to Instagram, Hailey wrote, "29 never looked so good...Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody. So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love." Justin Bieber Turns 29! Hailey Bieber Shares Mushy Pics and Wishes Her Hubby ‘Peace, Fun and Love’ on His Birthday.

Check Out Hailey Bieber's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

She also dropped PDA-packed photos with Justin on his 29th birthday. While some of her Instagram followers sent sweet birthday wishes to the "Yummy" singer, several trolls flocked to the comments section to drag the model amid her online drama with Gomez, who used to date Justin, Page Six reported. "#TeamSelena," one person commented, claiming, "You were definitely the rebound." The long-running feud between Hailey and Gomez, 30, has boiled over within the past few weeks. It all started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer online. Did Hailey Bieber Shade Selena Gomez in New Instagram Story? Model Accused of Doing So After Posting Solo Version of 'Calm Down'.

Last month, Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."TikTok users surmised that Hailey was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed. The beef between the two celebrities dates back to 2018 when Hailey Bieber got engaged to Justin just months after he ended his relationship with Gomez, whom he dated on and off for eight years, for good.