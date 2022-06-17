Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Hailey Bieber might be one of the biggest inspirations for fashion lovers today, but her favourite style icon is quite surprising to hear.

On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Bieber revealed that she was 'inspired by Hannah Montana' a.k.a Miley Cyrus.

During an appearance on the talk show, Jimmy Fallon asked the model how she got into fashion when she began her modelling career at just 17 years old, reported Billboard.

"I definitely always looked at my mom's style and admired it, and always felt like she was passionate about clothing and fashion. But I would definitely say I was inspired in the modelling space from the greats: Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell," Hailey shared.

Mentioning how she was inspired by Miley Cyrus' character from Disney Channel, Hannah Montana, Hailey laughingly said, "Yeah, technically, I was also very fashion-inspired at the time by Hanna Montana, a.k.a. Miley Cyrus." "She used to wear outfits on Hannah Montana that I would try to recreate because I thought they were just everything," she added.

As per Billboard, the interview had come following the release of Bieber's new skincare line, Rhode, which is both her and her mother's middle name. "It was just always something I felt very passionate about," she shared of her skincare journey.

"I was always someone who, and still am to this day, very committed to a routine. I'm a very regimented person who is very OCD about a skincare routine. I just felt like over the last almost 10 years of working in this industry, I was really able to develop my beauty philosophy and I got to a point where I was like, 'I want to make a curated, edited line of essentials that could work for anyone," Hailey added. (ANI)

