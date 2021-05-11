Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Director Hansal Mehta on Tuesday said he and his family are on the road to recovery after contracting the novel coronavirus and thanked the healthcare workers and frontline warriors for helping them through this "tumultuous journey".

Last month, the 53-year-old filmmaker had said, as his wife and daughter were being treated for COVID-19, he had started taking the medicines to "fight" the virus.

Mehta had also urged people to help him seek Remdesivir, an injection used to treat COVID-19, for his son Pallava, who has Down's syndrome, after he started showing low oxygen saturation levels.

In a Twitter thread, the "Scam 1992" director today shared a health update informing that his family members, including him and Pallava, who was critical, are "hopefully" in the recovery phase.

"Six people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery," he wrote.

"We are thankful to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, delivery services and frontline workers whose selfless drive has helped us heal in this tumultuous journey. We are thankful to all the friends and sometimes total strangers who prayed and helped us through the illness," he added.

The National Award-winning director also expressed gratitude towards the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the local civic body, for making them feel cared for in the financial capital.

"Thankful to @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray and the MH govt for making us feel safe and cared for in this city. Our prayers for those who are struggling with basic facilities and this dreadful virus," he said.

Mehta pledged to extend his support to those in need during this health crisis.

He also urged everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, be cautions and get vaccinated.

"Report symptoms as soon as you notice them. Do not fall for quackery or false bravado. Please take care," he ended his post.

