Harry Styles is taking his upcoming one-night-only Manchester concert to streaming giant Netflix.

The pop star's first concert in nearly three years, set for this Friday in Manchester, England , will be filmed and released on Sunday, March 8, streaming at 7 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, as per Variety.

The announcement follows Styles' debut live performance of the new era at the Brit Awards this past weekend, where he showcased his choreography to the album's lead single, "Aperture."

Titled "Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester," the Netflix special is produced by Fulwell Entertainment.

In a teaser released with the announcement, Styles and his band are seen rehearsing while he mimics Netflix's famous "tudum" sound and cracks a smile.

After the March 6 concert at Manchester's Co-op Live, Styles is setting off on a world tour with multi-night residencies in seven cities. Titled "Together, Together," the tour kicks off on May 16 with 10 shows in Amsterdam and includes 12 nights in London, where he'll break two Wembley Stadium records; four shows in São Paulo, Brazil; six nights in Mexico City; 30 shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden; three nights in Melbourne, Australia and two in Sydney. (ANI)

