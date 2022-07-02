Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): HBO has cancelled 'The Time Traveler's Wife' after one season.

According to Variety, the series was adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's book of the same name. The HBO premiere of the six-episode first and only season took place in May, and the conclusion aired on June 19.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with the second season of 'The Time Traveler's Wife,' it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences", he added.

Theo James played Henry DeTamble in the show, Rose Leslie played Clare Abshire, Desmin Borges played Gomez, and Natasha Lopez played Charisse. The plot follows Clare and Henry, a married couple who are estranged because Henry suffers from a hereditary ailment that enables him to time travel inexplicably, just like in the book.

'Doctor Who' alum Steven Moffat wrote all six episodes of the series were written by Steven Moffat, and all six were helmed by David Nutter. Along with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin of Hartswood Films and Joseph E. Iberti, they both acted as executive producers. The production company was Warner Bros. TV.

When the show first aired, critics had mixed feelings about it, giving it a 34 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "The plot fails to convince that the couple shares much more than an appreciation of the obstacles holding them apart," Daniel D'Addario noted in his Variety review, as reported by Variety.

This was 'The Time Traveler's Wife's' second film adaptation. A 2009 movie based on the book starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana was also released. (ANI)

