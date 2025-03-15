Puri (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini celebrated Holi in grand style in Puri, Odisha, attending a special program hosted by BJP leader and MP Sambit Patra.

The event, which featured a blend of tradition and festivity, saw Malini participating in Phul Bali, Phagua dance, and Naga Medha performances, adding to the cultural vibrance of the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the actress visited the revered Jagannath Puri Temple, where she offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Jagannath.

Speaking about the experience, she expressed her joy, saying, "Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I have come from Mathura... Yesterday, we celebrated Holi at Mathura; today, we are celebrating the festival here... I thank the Odisha government, the people, and Sambit Patra for the arrangements."

Encouraging people to embrace the festival with devotion, she added, "The message for Holi is... You all should play Holi. It's Lord Krishna's festival... Play Phoolon ki Holi (Holi with flowers)."

BJP MP Sambit Patra also added, "She (Hema Malini) has come from Mathura to Jagannath Puri. She participated in Vrindavan Mahotsav yesterday and today she is celebrating Holi with the people of Puri with great gaiety while following the traditions of Odisha. She celebrated phoolon ki Holi, performed aarti of Lord Jagannath, she also had pitha. Impressed with Odisha's handloom and the art culture of the state, she expressed gratitude to the state...I express gratitude to her and thank her..."

As part of her Odisha visit, Hema Malini also performed at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14, an event organized by renowned flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

The audience was captivated as she showcased her mastery in Odissi and Kathak, dressed in a stunning yellow ensemble.

In a gesture of appreciation, Sambit Patra presented her with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath, symbolizing the deep cultural ties between the actress and the state.

Ahead of her performance, Malini reflected on her long-standing bond with Odisha, saying, "I always feel good whenever I come to Odisha... There is a lot of greenery here. It is a very calm and peaceful place."

She also acknowledged the invitation from Guru Ratikant Mohapatra to perform at Sri Sri University, reminiscing about her association with Kelucharan Mohapatra. (ANI)

