Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): During the three-day Himachal International Film and Art Festival (HiFAF) in Devlok, several children from various schools were invited for learning filmmaking, dance, acting, modelling, and costume design.

As per the press note by HiFAF, 350 and 50 special children were involved in the workshop.

Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

The organisers had made these special arrangements for school children to make them aware of the film world and provide guidance to them if they wish to move forward in this field in future.

Children were taught how to shoot the scenes with a mobile. The children from the schools were taken on a tour of the entire setup for the film festival in Devlok.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals the Profound Impact of Rugby in His Life.

They also took part in the film screening.

Along with this, the organisers also conducted mud sculpting activity for the children to showcase their talent. A mud wall was made here on which the children displayed their talent by carving various shapes with the help of mud.

Organisers Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Vashisht said that all these arrangements were made to ensure children's participation in the film festival and make them aware of this field.

Rashita Singh, Nenika Gupta, Dharmendra Kumar (special student) and Raksha (special student), who came to Himachal International Film and Art Festival, said that they have learnt a lot through this film festival, as per the press note by HiFAF.

The second edition of the Himachal International Film and Art Festival (HiFAF) was inaugurated at Devlok near Manali on Friday.

The festival was inaugurated by Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director (MD) of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

HiFAF founders Raja Singh Malhotra and Anuraga Vashishtha honoured him with a shawl, cap and memento, as per the press note shared by HiFAF. Several celebrities were also present at the festival's inauguration.

They include Ketan Mehta, Raghuveer Yadav, Deepti Naval, Pratibha Ranta, Sameer Sharma, and Saqib Ayub.

While addressing the audience, Vivek Bhatia congratulated the organisers for the grand event, saying that such festivals help in giving a new identity to Himachal Pradesh."It also encourages the young and energetic filmmakers of Himachal Pradesh as their art is showcased through it," added Bhatia, as noted in a press note by HiFAF.

Film and Art Festival founder Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Senior welcomed the guests at the second edition of HiFF. They also claimed that future editions of the Himachal International Film and Art Festival will be organised on a large scale. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)