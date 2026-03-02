Bahraich, March 2: A shocking incident of alleged quadruple murder has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where a man is accused of killing four members of his own family following a dispute over land and jewellery, officials said on Monday. According to police, the incident took place around midnight on Sunday in Basantpur Udal village under Rupaidiha police station limits. ASP (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said that Gurudev, son of Badlu Verma and a resident of the village, submitted a written complaint stating that his younger brother, Nirankar, in a fit of rage over a land and jewellery dispute, attacked and killed their parents, grandmother, and sister with an axe.

"Today Gurudev, son of Badlu Verma, resident of Basantpur Udal village, Police Station Rupaidiha, gave a written report to the Inspector in Charge, Rupaidiha, that on March 1 at around 12 o'clock in the night, upon hearing a noise, he came out of his room and saw that his younger brother, Nirankar, in a fit of rage, while arguing with his father over not paying him for the land and jewellery sold, had hit his mother, father, grandmother and sister with an axe, seriously injuring them, and killing them," Tiwari said. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

ASP Tiwari said that Nirankar also attacked Gurudev with an axe, while his son Azad witnessed the incident. Villagers intervened, and Nirankar seriously injured himself by hitting his head with a brick several times. "He also attacked the plaintiff's head with an axe with the intention of killing him. The plaintiff's son, Azad, was also present at the scene of the incident. When the plaintiff raised an alarm, villagers also came. Meanwhile, Nirankar hit his head several times with a brick, seriously injuring himself," Tiwari said.

The accused was immediately taken into custody at the scene and admitted to the District Hospital, Bahraich, before being referred to Lucknow for further treatment, police said. Meanwhile, Gurudev, the complainant, is undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre, Chhabra, Rupaidiha. According to the officials, the deceased have been identified as Badlu Ram (60), his wife Sanju Devi (approximately 56), their daughter Parvati (approximately 42), and Sitala (around 80), wife of Ram Feran. Their bodies have been sent to the District Hospital in Bahraich for post-mortem examination.

Based on Gurudev's complaint, a case - Crime No. 41/2026 under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the BNS - has been registered against the accused at Rupaidiha police station. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have called for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the violent escalation within the family. Meanwhile, speaking about the incident, complainant Gurudev alleged that the killings stemmed from an ongoing family dispute over property. "My younger brother killed them. I woke up and asked him why he was doing so. So he hit me with an axe too on my head," he said. Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral.

He further claimed that there had been a similar quarrel about a month ago. "At that time a police station officer told him to calm down as it was internal matter. But this time he killed everybody. Our parents were not selling off their land and giving that money to him, nor to me. There was a dispute over this and he killed everyone," Gurudev added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)