Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah have become parents to a baby boy.

The 83-year-old actor's representative confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing that the couple have named their son Roman Pacino.

Also Read | Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Wedding: Here's All You Need To Know About the Couple's Mehndi Ceremony Held at Deol Bungalow.

It was in May when the news came that 29-year-old Alfallah, a film producer, was eight months pregnant.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.

Also Read | Batman-The Brave and The Bold: The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm New Batman Spinoff – Reports.

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino's "The Godfather" and "Heat" co-star Robert de Niro welcomed his seventh child last month at the age of 79 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)