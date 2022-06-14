Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan had recently made the headlines after he had announced the wrap of his movie 'Vikram Vedha'. He also shared some stunning of himself flaunting his bearded look. But now, he is getting attention from netizens as he has bid adieu to his bearded look.

The 'Super 30' actor took his Instagram space and posted a clean shaved look. He was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and a black cap.

Also Read | 777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Tears After Watching the Rakshit Shetty-Starrer.

He called the moment 'oops' as he captioned the post.

His new look left everyone in shock over his clean-shaven look. Taking to the comment section, Preity Zinta dropped hearts for the actor. On the other hand, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan was quite surprised by the actor's look and commented, "Who this???"

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Shares Stills From Recent Bike Ride With Sadhguru (View Pics).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently for the release of 'Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. 'Vikram Vedha' is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)