Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan pulled a muscle in his lower back and has been put on crutches by medical professionals.

He took to Instagram to share his health update along with a picture of himself in crutches.

Also Read | Operation Valentine Stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Visit Pulwama Memorial Site in Jammu and Kashmir (View Pics).

He wrote, "Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit in a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn't align with his own mental image of himself as 'strong.'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3UxOpWrMqa/?igsh=MTJ0bXhqeTdoZDM4

Also Read | The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Where Have You Seen The Actors Before!.

"I remember saying 'But Deda, it's just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!' It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn't make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age."

He added, "He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn't care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing. There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, it's a virtue. It's the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong."

"But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact. Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity."

"I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying 'fuck em!'"

"That's applicable sure. Sometimes. And it's the kind we all aspire for. Even me. But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It's that quiet fight on the inside between you and the 'image' of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself, then you're my hero. Anyway, pulled a muscle yesterday and woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation, the crutches are just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it," he concluded.

Soon after Hrithik posted the picture, fans chimed in the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is basking on the success of his film 'Fighter'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi and has, according to analysts, made its entry into the Rs 100 crore club.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)