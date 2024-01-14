Actor Hrithik Roshan on Sunday unveiled a new poster of his upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared the poster which he captioned, "#FighterTrailer TOMORROW at 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D." The new poster features the lead cast of the film Hrithik, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Film Trailer to Premiere Exclusively at Inox On January 15 at THIS TIME (View Post).

See New Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The makers of the film are all set to unveil the official trailer of Fighter tomorrow i.e., January 15 at noon. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft. Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Promise Exciting Dogfights, Patriotism and Sizzling Romance in Siddharth Anand’s Film (Watch Video).

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film War 2. Deepika also has the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, and The Intern in her kitty.