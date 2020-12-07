Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Sharing a question that he often asks while working from home, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Monday shared a rib-ticking video as he is seen repeatedly asking 'Can You Hear Me Now' over a video call.

The 52-year-old Australian actor and singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sporting a blue collared shirt as he asks the question that he often raises while working from home. The clip showcases the star saying, "Do you hear me alright? Do you hear me okay?" and for the third time, Jackman acts as if he got a response as yes and smilingly says, "You hear me okay.... Okay good."

The actor in the video tries to summarise the work from home scenario people often go through, and the question they ask over a work-related call.

The 'Wolverine' star captioned the post as, "Working from home ... Do you ask this question as often as I do? #CanYouHearMeNow."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 1 lakh fans liked it within an hour of being shared.

Amazed by the rib-tickling video, many of them chimed into the comments section and left laughing with tear eyes emojis and red heart emoticons. (ANI)

