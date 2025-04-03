Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Actor and singer Hugh Jackman unveiled video of his detective film 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' at the CinemaCon during the Amazon MGM Studios presentation inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The clip from the film included plenty of sheep. "The movie is a bit of a whodunit, which is always fun," Jackman said in one behind-the-scenes clip. "The movie has such heart," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' is an upcoming live-action animated mystery comedy thriller film directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin.

It is based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann. It stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Tosin Cole, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Directed by Balda, is known for Minions, Despicable Me 3, the story finds Jackman playing George Hardy, a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand but never suspecting that not only can they understand, but they also argue for hours afterward about whodunit, as per the outlet.

When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop Tim Derry, played by Succession star Nicholas Braun, on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves -- even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast also includes Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall and Patrick Stewart, with Hong Chau and Thompson. The film is based on the novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, originally published in 2005.

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie is set for release in theaters on February 20, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

