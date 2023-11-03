Los Angeles, Nov 3 (PTI) American streamer Hulu has started developing a new version of popular series "Prison Break".

According to news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the new show is currently in the early stages of development and hails from "Mayans MC" showrunner Elgin James.

Also Read | UT 69 Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Raj Kundra's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

If given a go-ahead, the latest iteration would be set in the same world as "Prison Break", which ran on Fox network for five seasons and also spawned a TV movie.

The story, however, would not follow the central characters from the original show, played by Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

Also Read | Aarya Season 3 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sushmita Sen's Disney+ Hotstar Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The new installment is backed by 20th Television, and will be executive produced by James alongside Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

Created by Scheuring, "Prison Break" follows Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), who has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, and his brother Michael Scofield (Miller), who hatches a plan to help Lincoln escape from prison.

The series also starred Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Marshall Allman, Wade Williams and Paul Adelstein.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)