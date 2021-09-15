Los Angeles, Sep 15 (PTI) Hulu has given a second season order for mystery comedy series "Only Murders in the Building", starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, is currently half-way through its first season with the fifth episode dropping on Tuesday, reported Variety.

Also Read | Tommy Lee Jones Birthday Special: From Batman Forever to Lincoln, 11 Movie Quotes of the Hollywood Legend That Are Quite Badass!.

It follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. After a murder in their building, the three neighbours decide to start their own show that covers their investigation of the crime.

"Everyone in our amazing 'Building' worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times -- and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV -- to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," Hoffman said.

Also Read | Tom Hardy Birthday Special: From The Dark Knight Rises to Mad Max Fury Road, 5 Best Films of the Oscar-Nominated Actor Ranked Per IMDb.

"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more," he added.

The project hails from 20th Century Fox Television and is executive produced by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman.

Gomez also serves as executive producer alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short and Jess Rosenthal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)