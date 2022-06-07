Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Actor Huma Qureshi on Tuesday said she has completed shooting of "Tarla", a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal.

The film marks the directorial debut of writer Piyush Gupta, a longtime collaborator of Nitesh Tiwari who has worked with the filmmaker on hits such as “Dangal” and “Chhichhore”.

Also Read | Ms Marvel Review: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz's Disney+ Series 'Feels Like the MCU's Future', Say Critics.

Qureshi, who plays the titular role in "Tarla", said working on the film was an extraordinary experience.

"They say every character you play as an actor leaves an impression on your soul and Tarla Dalal's journey has definitely left an impression on my soul. It truly holds a special place in my heart. As I wrap the film, I cannot help but think of the quiet strength, love, humour and empathy she had," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Shares Nostalgic Video Celebrating Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Anniversary (Watch Video).

Dalal, known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like "The Tarla Dalal Show" and "Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal", penned more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She passed away in 2013 aged 77.

"Tarla" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Apart from this film, Qureshi will also be seen in "Double XL" with Sonakshi Sinha, Vasan Bala's Netflix film "Monica O My Darling", and the second season of her SonyLIV series "Maharani".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)