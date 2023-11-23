Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI): Time and again actor Pankaj Tripathi has proved his finesse and versatility with the kind of projects he chooses to work in. His upcoming film 'Kadak Singh' is no exception.

In the film, Tripathi will be seen in a completely different role. As per the trailer, which was launched on the opening day of 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, 'Kadak Singh' promises a captivating narrative that explores the complexities of identity.

Speaking more about the film, Pankaj Tripathi told ANI, "I watched the film and I became extremely emotional. It's a great and different film. In fact, I cried twice while watching it. Ekdum kadak bani hai film."

Pankaj Tripathi's film 'Kadak Singh' will be out on ZEE5 on December 8. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles.

As the name of Pankaj Tripathi's character in the film is 'Kadak Singh', he was asked if he's "kadak" (harsh) in real life.

Pankaj Tripathi laughed and said, "Main bilkul kadak nahi par film kadak zarur bani hai."

In December 2023, Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic, 'Main Atal Hoon'. (ANI)

