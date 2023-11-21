Actor Shahid Kapoor made heads turn with his electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday. Shahid swayed the audience with his swag as he entered the venue riding a bike on his famous 'Wanna wow wow' BGM from his blockbuster Kabir Singh movie. Dressed in a black outfit, Shahid exuded uber-cool vibes with his dance moves. IFFI 2023: Indian Government Enhances Incentives for Foreign Film Production, Announces New Filmmaking Policy.

From his tracks "Mauja hi Mauja" to "Dhating Naach" and "Shaam Shaandaar", he grooved to his chartbusters, making his performance a crowd-pleaser. Prior to hitting the stage, Shahid made a dashing appearance on the red carpet and briefly spoke to the media. "I am very happy to be at IFFI and excited to perform. Goa is my favourite place," he said.

Shahid Kapoor's Interview at IFFI:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be seen in Deva, which will be out in theatres on October 11, 2024. It also stars Pooja Hegde. According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path. Apart from Deva, Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The first look for the film showed the two actors sitting face-to-face on a bike on a beach.