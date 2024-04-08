Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ishwak Singh, known for his versatile roles, recently attended the Red Lorry Film Festival where his latest film 'Berlin' premiered to rave reviews.

Speaking about his experience, he said, "Red lorry film festival was a refreshing change, a very well-curated set of films from recent Oscar winners to classics. I was thrilled that 'Berlin' premiered at the festival and got a massive thumbs-up."

Regarding his character in 'Berlin,' Ishwak shared, "It's not like anything I've done before, a very rare opportunity. A deaf spy who's at the centre of the plot, pulling the strings and controlling the narrative. I felt empowered."

"Just like the film, there is a newness in the character which will be refreshing for the audiences. The film is captivating, and the character is intriguing, it'll surely draw people in and they'll have different takeaways from it," he added.

Ishwak's performance in 'Berlin' hasn't gone unnoticed. The recently received the Best Actor award at SAIF (Stars Asian International Film Festival) for his portrayal.

Reflecting on the praise he's been receiving, Ishwak said, "I am overwhelmed by the response after every screening. People appreciate every aspect of the film and then there's a special mention of the performances."

"I have to give credit to the filmmaker and writer Atul Sabharwal for etching out a part like this where there were so many possibilities. He created an ecosystem where I could soar. Also, credit goes to my co-actors who gave me their unwavering support. An honest and genuine performance is a reflection of great collaboration," he added.

Red Lorry Film Festival is curated by BookMyShow.

Offering a window into global cinematic masterpieces, Red Lorry Film Festival features the award-winning French courtroom drama 'The Goldman's Case' starring Arieh Worthalter, Scandinavian Noir such as

Danish TV series special 'Oxen' an action-packed thriller created by the Emmy award-winning screenwriting duo Mai Brostrom and Peter Thorsboe and 'Good Boy', a Norwegian after-dark psychological thriller, 'Evil', a Swedish coming-of-age teen drama based on Jan Guillou's classical best-selling novel Rising Star, 'The Beasts', a Spanish thriller and winner of 56 Awards including Goya Awards, Cesar Awards, San Sebastian International Film Festival amongst others, read a statement.

The festival will conclude on April 7. (ANI)

