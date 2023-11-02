Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) I am but a mere actor, said Shah Rukh Khan, bowled over by the enduring love of fans who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he turned 58 on Thursday.

In what has become an annual affair, hundreds of fans from different corners of the country gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh's Bandra home, to celebrate his birthday, according to videos on social media.

And Shah Rukh didn't disappoint them. The actor, dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, appeared on the elevated ramp constructed at his residence. He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature arms wide open pose.

Shah Rukh, who made a spectacular comeback to movies with blockbusters "Pathaan" and "Jawan", later posted a heartfelt message for his fans on X.

"It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it," he wrote.

SRK's "Pathaan", which released in January, turned out to be a bonafide blockbuster, raking in more than Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film marked his first leading man role in four years.

In September, the actor delivered another hit with Atlee-directed "Jawan". The film did a stupendous business at the ticket window and also amassed over Rs 1,000 crore in global collections.

To celebrate Shah Rukh's 58th birthday, Netflix announced that an extended cut of "Jawan" is now streaming on the platform.

Shah Rukh said he is absolutely thrilled with the streaming debut of "Jawan".

"'Jawan's' journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema," the superstar said.

The actor's fans are now waiting for his third release of 2023 -- Rajkumar Hirani. There are speculations that the film's makers will release a teaser of the film on Thursday.

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, “Dunki” is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is currently set for release on December 22.

