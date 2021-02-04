Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): The 'Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder still has a lot of love for his superhit shows but he feels that a reboot is out of the question.

According to E! News, the statements came on Sirius XM's Radio Andy show where the host Andy Cohen brought up the possibility of reviving the beloved CW series.

Putting all questions of the reboot to an end, Somerhalder simply said, "I have not heard anything about a season nine."

The much-loved Vampire series ended with Somerhalder and his love-interest in the show Nina Dobrev taking the cure for vampirism and embarking on a new life for newlyweds.

Somerhalder further spoke about how the story would have turned if there was a reboot.

"What would happen? Damon would have like, gray hair and they'd have canes. Like, 'Oh, I've got to feed the baby,'" E! News quoted him as saying.

"Now, it's still living. That's what's so amazing," he added. (ANI)

