Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan along with Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to debut in the Bollywood with the film 'Naadaniyan'. The makers have now released a romantic track, 'Ishq Mein', from the movie.

'Nadaaniyan' is directed by Shauna Gautam and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The latest romantic track of the film features love chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the prominent roles.

The music of the song 'Ishq Mein' is composed by the musician duo Sachin-Jigar while the romantic track is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur & Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Riddhima Kapoor shared her excitement for the film. Through her Instagram handle, Ranbir Kapoor's sister wrote, "Can't wait for this one. Looking so good" in the comment section of the post uploaded by Sony Music India.

As per the makers, 'Nadaaniyan' is a "young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love."

Excited about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment shared: "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we're celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It's a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

'Nadaaniyan' also marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who earlier assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (ANI)

