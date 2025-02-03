The makers of Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie, Nadaaniyan, dropped the first song from the film called "Ishq Mein". Picturised on its main leads, debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the romantic ditty shows their love in all its flavours and emotions. Can't help but say that young Ibrahim is reminding us strongly of Saif Ali Khan from his Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum and Salaam Namaste days. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur had crooned the track. ‘Nadaaniyan’ First Look: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Film Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor, Coming Soon to Netflix.

Watch 'Nadaaniyan' First Song 'Ishq Mein':

Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein 💕🥹 Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix. Listen to Ishq Mein song here- https://t.co/XFwqRnuF6D#Nadaaniyan#NadaaniyanOnNetflix… pic.twitter.com/JPyrGoVDaI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)