Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): Actor and rapper Idris Elba is returning for Luther's next film after the standalone movie - Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023). The actor, who headlined the series in the 2010s, dominated TV screens as Detective John Luther.

After the series secured OTT rights with Netflix, Luther gained popularity and became one of the most-streamed series in the country.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Shoaib Ibrahim SLAMS Troll Accusing Him of Supporting Farrhana Bhatt Because She Is Muslim, Says 'I Like Her Game'.

After running for over five seasons as a web series, Luther got converted into a movie in 2023. The same is now being expanded, and the news is confirmed in 2025.

Ruth Wilson, who co-starred in the series but did not appear in the previous standalone movie, 2023's Luther: The Fallen Sun, is coming back for this new outing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | 'D 152': Malayalam Star Dileep Begins Shoot for His Upcoming Thriller With Director Jagan Shaji Kailas - First Look Poster Out!.

Dermot Crowley will also appear in the new thriller, directed by Jamie Payne, a member of the Luther family who helmed episodes of the series, as well as Fallen Sun.

"Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together," said Payne in a statement. "It's a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilson played Alice Morgan, a psychopathic murdering research doctor who went toe-to-toe with Luther in the first season, only to evolve into a co-dependent relationship. She co-starred in three of the show's five seasons, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)