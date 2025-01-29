Full list of nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 announced (Photo/instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur and will be hosted by actor Kartik Aaryan.

Ahead of the grand event, the nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 were announced on Instagram, with actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vikrant Massey, and Ananya Panday receiving nominations in multiple categories.

Here is the full list of nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025:

Best Film

1. Maharaj

2. Sector 36

3. Agni

4. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

1. Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

3. Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz

5. Pratik Gandhi for Agni

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

1. Ananya Panday in CTRL

2. Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls

4. Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

1. Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

2. Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak

3. Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan

4. Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

1. Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak

2. Shahana Goswami for Despatch

3. Shalini Pandey for Maharaj

4. Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

5. Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak

Best Director

1. Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls

2. Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36

4. Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj

5. Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Story (Original)

1. Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls

3. Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj

4. Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

5. Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Series Award nominations

Best Series

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

2. IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

3. Kota Factory Season 3

4. Gullak Season 4

5. Panchayat Season 3

6. Maamla Legal Hai

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

1. Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai

2. Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

3. Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

4. Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2

5. Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

6. Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

1. Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae

2. Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3

3. Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup

4. Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

5. Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

1. Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

2. Arif Zakaria for Freedom at Midnight

3. Kay Kay Menon for Citadel: Honey Bunny

4. Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat Season 3

5. Durgesh Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

1. Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

2. Sanjeeda Sheikh for Heeramandi

3. Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 3

4. Aaliyah Qureshi for Bandish Bandits Season 2

5. Sunita Rajwar for Panchayat Season 3 (ANI)

