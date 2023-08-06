Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Actor Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, and has named the newborn Koi Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana, known for films such as "Barfi!", "Rustom" and "Main Tera Hero", shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a picture of her baby, born on August 1.

“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The 36-year-old actor had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner recently on social media.

Ileana's film industry colleagues and friends, including Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, and Sophie Choudry, congratulated the actor on the birth of her son in the comments section of her Instagram post.

The actor was last seen in the music video of rapper-singer Badshah's song "Sab gazab" , while her last movie appearance was in Abhishek Bachchan-led "The Big Bull". Her upcoming projects include film "Unfair and Lovely" with Randeep Hooda. PTI

