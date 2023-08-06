The pretty Ileana D'Cruz is now a momma, after giving birth to her first baby on August 1, 2023. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, and she did so by revealing the pic of her newborn and his name - Koa Phoenix Dolan. Well, congrats to you, dear Ileana, for this new journey of life! Ileana D’Cruz's Mystery Lover Revealed! Mom-to-be Finally Shares Cute Pics of Her Boyfriend From Their Date Night!

Sharing the picture of her baby, Ileana wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you."

As per what we know, "Koa" means "warrior or the "valiant one". In Hawaii, it also refers to a large tree found in the forests there that yield red timber. "Phoenix", which many Potterheads might be knowing, is a mythical bird that that is born of fire out of its own ashes. The "Dolan" is perhaps the part of the kid's father's name, and as per a report in DNA, that could be true. Here’s What Ileana D’Cruz Said When a Fan Asked the Mom-to-Be About Weight Gain During Pregnancy.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Going by their exclusive report, the name of the baby's father is Michael Dolan and what's more, Ileana has already married him earlier in 2023 in May.

