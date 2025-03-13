New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says he finds it interesting that people are asking him about a sequel to his 2007 film "Jab We Met", especially after the movie's lead pair Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the stage at IIFA.

Shahid and Kareena attended the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur last week, which many on social media dubbed as a reunion of Aditya and Geet, their fan-favourite characters from Ali's hit film.

"Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about 'Jab We Met'. Shahid has said that he thinks that I have moved on, but I think that everybody has moved on. It's been a long time since 'Jab We Met'," Ali told PTI.

The film, a romantic drama about a heartbroken businessman and a free-spirited woman, continues to receive love from the audiences and the demand for a sequel is part of it, said the director.

"I think we should savour that and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all," he said.

"I'm not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it's great that they met and they're both very fantastic actors. I obviously had the greatest time working with both of them," he added.

Ali, also known for movies such as "Love Aaj Kal", "Rockstar", "Tamasha", "Highway" and "Amar Singh Chamkila", was speaking at the red carpet of I View World Film Festival on Wednesday.

The film gala began with the screening of "My Melbourne", an anthology by Ali, Onir, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan.

Ali has directed "Jules", which focuses on the unlikely friendship between a newlywed food blogger and a homeless woman in Melbourne.

"It's a very inclusive film where diverse voices, diverse kinds of people, genders, nationalities and languages have come together. I'm really looking forward to the outcome of this film. This is going to be released on March 14 on Holi all across India," Ali said about the film.

Organised by Engendered, a trans-national arts and human rights organisation, the festival is being held at the Travancore Palace. It will run till March 16.

