Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Bhogi, Pongal and Sankranti.

On Tuesday, Sobhita posted a couple of pictures on Instagram Story.

She shared a picture of a bonfire which is a Bhogi celebration and wrote, "bhogi, renewal, transformation".

Another click was of the traditional rangoli and extended the warm greetings.

In one of the pictures, Sobhita wore a red saree with her hair tied in a bun.

In another picture, she posted a glimpse of her and Naga Chaitanya's feet with a heart emoji.

Sobhita also shared a snap of the prasad in the last Instagram Story.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The 'Dhootha' actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. (ANI)

