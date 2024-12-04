Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially tied the knot on December 4 in a stunning traditional Telugu wedding. The couple looked radiant, with the bride donning a dreamy South Indian saree and heavy jewellery. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya exuded elegance in his traditional attire, perfectly complementing his bride. The couple tied the knot at 8:15 PM IST at the prestigious Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Pictures from their wedding are now going viral. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Guest List: Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Ram Charan, PV Sindhu and More Celebrities To Attend the Couple’s Big Day in Hyderabad.

