New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl from Odisha's Rourkela, Sriya Lenka, has made India proud by becoming the country's first K-pop star.

Sriya was chosen to be one of the new group members of the K-pop group, Blackswan along with Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil.

Blackswan's label DR Music made the announcement on Instagram recently.

"Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months," DR Music said in a post.

Lenka was selected for the band after participating in the six-month-long global auditions, that were announced by DR Music last year after Hyeme left the girl group.

The Blackswan K-Pop group started in the year 2011 as Rania. It later became BP Rania before getting its current name in October 2020.

