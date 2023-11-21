New York [US], November 21 (ANI): Actor Jim Sarbh on Monday (local time) lost the 51st International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor award to Martin Freeman.

Freeman bagged the prestigious award for his performance in 'The Responder'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), International Emmy Awards shared a post and wrote, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to "Martin Freeman in The Responder" produced by Dancing Ledge Productions."

Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'. He was competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.

From India, actors Shefali Shah and Vir Das were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Comedy categories.

Shah lost her Best Performance by an Actress award to actor Karla Souza.

Das, on the other hand, won the prestigious award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing.' He shared this award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3' produced by Hat Trick Productions.

Apart from them, producer Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award. (ANI)

