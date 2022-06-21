Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a cute video with her yoga partner Edward doing Yoga and encouraging netizens to do the same on her social media handle.

The 'Highway' took to her Instagram story and shared a cute video featuring her furry friend Edward, wishing her fans on the Yoga day.

In the video, Edward was seen walking away from the camera toward Alia, where she was seen sitting on her Yoga mat and performing Yoga.

The 'Raazi' actor opted for a white spaghetti top with grey gym pants. She was seen lying on the floor on the yoga mat with her hair tied in a bun. The actor was playing around with her yoga partner.

The actor captioned the video and wrote, "Happy Yoga Day from my Yoga partner and me".

Last year, on International Yoga Day, the 'Brahmastra' actor posted her first Instagram reel, in which she performed yoga asanas while her fluffy cat Edward walked around the living room.

She captioned the reel and wrote, "Happy Happy Yoga Day".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Ranveer Singh. In addition, Alia will also appear in 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. This will be the first time the two actors will be collaborating together on the big screen. The trailer for 'Brahmastra' was recently released, and netizens have gone crazy over it. (ANI)

