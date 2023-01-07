On the occasion of veteran actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son Babil penned down an emotional message in his remembrance. Taking to Instagram, Babil dropped throwback pictures featuring his father and their memories together. In the first image, Irrfan is seen taking picture of little Babil and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. In the second picture, the veteran actor is seen sleeping with his son on the floor of his house. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: From The Namesake to Jurassic World, 5 Movies Which Put Him on the Map of World Cinema.

And the next photos showcased the bond of the father-son duo and were beautifully captured in the lens. Sharing the pictures, he wrote an emotional message, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped in their messages.One of the fans wrote, "Happy Birthday to the king. He'd be so proud of you, Babil." Another comment read, "That is not only for you, it is for all, he is nerve for all actors nervous system. he came to this world with identity of his parents but gone with identity of his own . Happy birthday to a legend." The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox and Hindi Medium. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil recently made his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. He garnered an overwhelming response for his performance in the film. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know He Had Visited Rajesh Khanna’s House To Fix His Air Conditioner? (Watch Video).

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. It is helmed by Anvita Dutt. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next.